TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have a child that uses a car seat, you may want to go and have professionals check it out to verify it is safe and secure.

The Troy Fire Department will be having a Car Seat Check Event on Saturday, March 25, beginning at 1 p.m. People that are interested in the event are welcome to visit Station 11 of the Troy Fire Department, located at 110 East Canal Street in Troy, our partners at Miami Valley Today say.

At the event, you will get to hear and learn all of the important information about keeping your child safe in a vehicle. To answer any questions you may have about car seat safety, a certified child passenger safety technician will be on site.

The event is scheduled to run until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information regarding the event, you are able to contact Troy Fire at (937) 335-5678.