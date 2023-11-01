TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Trotwood residents are being encouraged to provide feedback to the city.

In five upcoming focus groups in Trotwood, the city will be looking for feedback on a number of topics from residents. The city is holding the focus group sessions to grasp a better understanding of what the community is thinking, while providing information about the city.

A Future Communication Options session will be held on Nov. 30 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

On Dec. 1, three sessions will be happening:

Existing Community Methods 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Building on the Trotwood Brand 12 to 1:30 p.m.

Neighborhood Meetings 6 to 7:30 p.m.



The Direct Communication Involvement Opportunities will be held on Dec. 2 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

“Communication is an essential pillar of any strong community and we want to utilize best practices to make sure we meet the needs of our residents,” said Quincy E. Pope Sr., city manager, city of Trotwood.

All sessions will be taking place at the Goodwill Easter Seals West Campus in Trotwood. You are asked to RSVP for the sessions.