BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Close out the summer season with a plant trading event in Beavercreek.

Want to trade your surplus plants for new ones? Beavercreek Parks and Recreation will host Perennial Trade Day on Sept. 23 at the Rotary Park shelter, located at 2260 Dayton-Xenia Road.

The free event asks participants to bring at least 10 plants to trade. Any perennials, bulbs, trees, shrubs and indoor plants are welcome. Attendees can also bring gardening tools, books, pots and planters.

Those that bring more than 10 plants can enter a raffle to take home additional plants at the end of the event.

All plants must be clearly labeled. The event begins at 9:30, and trading begins at 10:00 a.m.

Find more information and register for updates here.