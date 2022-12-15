Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Burger lovers, unite! Submissions for the 4th annual TJ Chumps Battle of the Burgers open tomorrow.

Do you have the creative juices to be the ultimate burger champion of 2022?

From unusual updates on classic burgers to seemingly outrageous new concepts, TJ Chumps fans will both compete in and vote on the ultimate burger champion of 2022, according to a release.

No burger is safe from the Miami Valley’s wild and delicious ideas. Any edible topping is fair game, whether its fried jalapeños, peanut butter and jelly or glazed donut.

Your unique recipe will win you a $500 TJ Chumps gift card, and your recipe will be featured on the TJ Chumps menu for the entire month of February.

Burger submissions begin on December 16 and last until December 31.

Live voting for the top 4 burgers lasts from January 5 to January 15, and the winning burger recipe will be announced January 18.

For more information about the tasty contest, click here.