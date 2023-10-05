DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Get ready to be spooked! In the spirit of the month, 2 NEWS has compiled a list of haunted house attractions across the Dayton area.
Brimstone Haunted Hayride
Formerly known at Springboro Haunted Hayride, Brimstone features many attractions of varying scare levels from a low-scare hayride to a high-intensity walk through the Forgotten Forest.
- 525 Brimstone Road, Wilmington
- 7 to 11:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays
- Tickets starting at $11
Dayton Scream Park
Celebrating its 21st year, the Dayton Scream Park features a Haunted Trail, Rat Trap and more.
- 5117 Valley Pike, Dayton
- 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays
- Tickets starting at $20
Face Your Fears: Hotel of Terror
Check into the Hotel of Terror in Springfield if you dare!
- 1291 Cold Springs Road, Springfield
- 8 p.m. to midnight, Fridays and Saturdays
- Tickets starting at $20
Halloween Haunt at Kings Island
From rollercoasters to haunted houses, Kings Island’s annual haunt is worth the drive down to Mason.
- 6300 Kings Island Dr, Mason
- 6 p.m., Friday through Sunday
- Tickets starting at $45
Haunted Castle of Carnage and Trail
Get scared senseless at this Castle of Carnage, returning for its 37th season.
- 1213 Harshman Road, Riverside
- Dusk to Midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, Dusk to 10 p.m. on Sundays
- Tickets starting at $17
Haunted Village
This family-friendly, “slight-fright” haunt features ghosts, witches, a fortune teller and games.
- 11500 Lebanon Road, Sharonville
- 6 to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays
- Tickets starting at $15
Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park
Various haunted houses and other attractions await you in Middletown, including the Temple of Terror and Dr. Psycho’s Haunted Estate.
- 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown
- 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., Fridays and Saturdays
- Tickets starting at $25
Lewisburg Haunted Cave
Venture out to Lewisburg to see 30,000 live bats and 500 feet of haunted bridges deep underground at this Haunted Cave.
- 4392 Swisher Mill Road, Lewisburg
- 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays
- Tickets starting at $25, cash only at gate
Sidney Haunted Woods
Dare to make your way through a 3/4 mile wooded path in the dark!
- 2232 West Russell Road, Sidney
- 7:30 p.m., Saturdays only
- Tickets starting at $16, cash only
Terror Maze
The longest running haunt in the Miami Valley returns again this year.
- 6988 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield
- 8 p.m. to midnight, Fridays and Saturdays
- Tickets starting at $17
Wilmington Haunted Hollow Ride
Take a haunted bus ride chased by Fire-breathing semis and more!
- 1261 West Dalton Road, Wilmington
- 7:30 p.m. to midnight, Fridays and Saturdays
- Tickets starting at $40
