DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Get ready to be spooked! In the spirit of the month, 2 NEWS has compiled a list of haunted house attractions across the Dayton area.

Brimstone Haunted Hayride

Formerly known at Springboro Haunted Hayride, Brimstone features many attractions of varying scare levels from a low-scare hayride to a high-intensity walk through the Forgotten Forest.

525 Brimstone Road, Wilmington

7 to 11:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays

Tickets starting at $11

Dayton Scream Park

Celebrating its 21st year, the Dayton Scream Park features a Haunted Trail, Rat Trap and more.

5117 Valley Pike, Dayton

8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays

Tickets starting at $20

Face Your Fears: Hotel of Terror

Check into the Hotel of Terror in Springfield if you dare!

1291 Cold Springs Road, Springfield

8 p.m. to midnight, Fridays and Saturdays

Tickets starting at $20

Halloween Haunt at Kings Island

From rollercoasters to haunted houses, Kings Island’s annual haunt is worth the drive down to Mason.

6300 Kings Island Dr, Mason

6 p.m., Friday through Sunday

Tickets starting at $45

Haunted Castle of Carnage and Trail

Get scared senseless at this Castle of Carnage, returning for its 37th season.

1213 Harshman Road, Riverside

Dusk to Midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, Dusk to 10 p.m. on Sundays

Tickets starting at $17

Haunted Village

This family-friendly, “slight-fright” haunt features ghosts, witches, a fortune teller and games.

11500 Lebanon Road, Sharonville

6 to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays

Tickets starting at $15

Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park

Various haunted houses and other attractions await you in Middletown, including the Temple of Terror and Dr. Psycho’s Haunted Estate.

8762 Thomas Road, Middletown

7 p.m. to 1 a.m., Fridays and Saturdays

Tickets starting at $25

Lewisburg Haunted Cave

Venture out to Lewisburg to see 30,000 live bats and 500 feet of haunted bridges deep underground at this Haunted Cave.

4392 Swisher Mill Road, Lewisburg

7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays

Tickets starting at $25, cash only at gate

Sidney Haunted Woods

Dare to make your way through a 3/4 mile wooded path in the dark!

2232 West Russell Road, Sidney

7:30 p.m., Saturdays only

Tickets starting at $16, cash only

Terror Maze

The longest running haunt in the Miami Valley returns again this year.

6988 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield

8 p.m. to midnight, Fridays and Saturdays

Tickets starting at $17

Wilmington Haunted Hollow Ride

Take a haunted bus ride chased by Fire-breathing semis and more!

1261 West Dalton Road, Wilmington

7:30 p.m. to midnight, Fridays and Saturdays

Tickets starting at $40

