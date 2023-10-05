DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Get ready to be spooked! In the spirit of the month, 2 NEWS has compiled a list of haunted house attractions across the Dayton area.

Brimstone Haunted Hayride

Formerly known at Springboro Haunted Hayride, Brimstone features many attractions of varying scare levels from a low-scare hayride to a high-intensity walk through the Forgotten Forest.

  • 525 Brimstone Road, Wilmington
  • 7 to 11:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays
  • Tickets starting at $11
  • Learn more

Dayton Scream Park

Celebrating its 21st year, the Dayton Scream Park features a Haunted Trail, Rat Trap and more.

  • 5117 Valley Pike, Dayton
  • 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays
  • Tickets starting at $20
  • Learn more

Face Your Fears: Hotel of Terror

Check into the Hotel of Terror in Springfield if you dare!

  • 1291 Cold Springs Road, Springfield
  • 8 p.m. to midnight, Fridays and Saturdays
  • Tickets starting at $20
  • Learn more

Halloween Haunt at Kings Island

From rollercoasters to haunted houses, Kings Island’s annual haunt is worth the drive down to Mason.

  • 6300 Kings Island Dr, Mason
  • 6 p.m., Friday through Sunday
  • Tickets starting at $45
  • Learn more

Haunted Castle of Carnage and Trail

Get scared senseless at this Castle of Carnage, returning for its 37th season.

  • 1213 Harshman Road, Riverside
  • Dusk to Midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, Dusk to 10 p.m. on Sundays
  • Tickets starting at $17
  • Learn more

Haunted Village

This family-friendly, “slight-fright” haunt features ghosts, witches, a fortune teller and games.

  • 11500 Lebanon Road, Sharonville
  • 6 to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays
  • Tickets starting at $15
  • Learn more

Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park

Various haunted houses and other attractions await you in Middletown, including the Temple of Terror and Dr. Psycho’s Haunted Estate.

  • 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown
  • 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., Fridays and Saturdays
  • Tickets starting at $25
  • Learn more

Lewisburg Haunted Cave

Venture out to Lewisburg to see 30,000 live bats and 500 feet of haunted bridges deep underground at this Haunted Cave.

  • 4392 Swisher Mill Road, Lewisburg
  • 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays
  • Tickets starting at $25, cash only at gate
  • Learn more

Sidney Haunted Woods

Dare to make your way through a 3/4 mile wooded path in the dark!

  • 2232 West Russell Road, Sidney
  • 7:30 p.m., Saturdays only
  • Tickets starting at $16, cash only
  • Learn more

Terror Maze

The longest running haunt in the Miami Valley returns again this year.

  • 6988 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield
  • 8 p.m. to midnight, Fridays and Saturdays
  • Tickets starting at $17
  • Learn more

Wilmington Haunted Hollow Ride

Take a haunted bus ride chased by Fire-breathing semis and more!

  • 1261 West Dalton Road, Wilmington
  • 7:30 p.m. to midnight, Fridays and Saturdays
  • Tickets starting at $40
  • Learn more