DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Coffee enthusiasts in downtown Dayton will soon have to look elsewhere for a cup of joe.

Juanita-Michelle Darden, the owner of Third Perk Coffeehouse, says the coffee shop, 146 E. Third St., will close its doors for the final time on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The owner will debut her new book, “The People’s Coffeehouse” at the coffee shop beginning at 2 p.m. that day. People are encouraged to come to Third Perk to enjoy a cup of coffee, get the story and have an autograph from Darden.

Darden’s book is described as being a combination of community building, entrepreneurship and personal empowerment, according to a release. Not only does the book tell the story of the entrepreneur, but also a variety of engaging aspects focusing on the community and customers.

If you are interested in purchasing the book, you can buy through the presale for a discounted price. Books will be available for pickup on launch day at 2 p.m.

At the conclusion of the book launch at 5 p.m., the business will cease operations.