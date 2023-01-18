DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The temperatures may be on the chilly side, but if you are on the search for an event this weekend, Jan. 19-22, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of things happening.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Computer Keyboard for Older Adults – 2 p.m. Northwest Branch Library, 2410 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton. Learn the basics of typing on a computer. Learn more.

Homework Help – 3 p.m. Trotwood Branch Library, 651 E. Main St., Trotwood. Students in grades K-12 are able to attend a help session for help with homework or a school project. Learn more.

Cupcake Decorating Wars – 4:30 p.m. Burkhardt Branch Library, 4680 Burkhardt Ave., Dayton. Students in grades 7-12 can decorate cupcakes for a certain theme. Learn more.

Pop-In & Paint – 5 p.m. Painting With A Twist, 8010 McEwen Rd., Centerville. Come test your painting skills with a take-home kit. Learn more.

Friday, Jan. 20

Liz Miele – 7 p.m. Dayton Funny Bone at The Greene, 88 Plum St. #200, Beavercreek. Watch a performance by a comedian. Learn more.

Of Men and Cars – 7:30 p.m. Actor’s Theatre Fairborn, 23 E. Main St., Fairborn. Enjoy a play written by someone that wrote for “Suite Life of Zack & Cody”. Learn more.

Lätter – 9 p.m. Little York Tavern & Pizza, 4120 Little York Rd., Dayton. See a performance by a band. Learn more.

Tony Woods – 8 p.m. Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton. Bring your laughter for a comedian that has been on Comedy Central tours. Learn more.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Get Air: Jumpers with Disabilities – 9 a.m. Get Air, 6020 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights. People can jump with music playing lower and a calm atmosphere. Learn more.

Crochet Club – 10 a.m. Brookville Branch Library,120 Blue Pride Dr., Brookville. Attend a class to get familiarized with the basics of crocheting. Learn more.

An Evening of Sondheim – 7:30 p.m. Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Watch and listen to an evening performance of music. Learn more.

Sunday, Jan. 22

For the Loyal – 3 p.m. Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. See a play that organizers describe as “thought-provoking” and “emotional”. Learn more.

UD Women’s Basketball – 12 p.m. University of Dayton Arena, 1801 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton. Cheer on the UD Women Flyers as they face the University of Massachusetts. Learn more.