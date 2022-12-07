DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Christmas is just around the corner and 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of events happening this weekend, Dec. 8-11.
Thursday, Dec. 8
- Holly Days at the Arcade – 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. Dayton Arcade, 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton. Take part in vendors, food trucks, entertainment and more! Learn more.
- Pantry Partner Food Distribution – 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Electra C. Doren Branch Library, 701 Troy St., Dayton. If you are over 18-years-old and in need of food, this distribution event may be helpful. Learn more.
- A Carillon Christmas – 5 p.m. Carillon Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton. Enjoy activities to get you into the holiday spirit. Learn more.
- MMA After Hours – 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Miamisburg Historical Society, 35 S. Fourth St., Miamisburg. The Miamisburg Merchant’s Society invites you to a holiday event. Learn more.
- Dayton Holiday Gathering 2022 – 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Carillon Brewing Company, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton. Enjoy food, a cash bar and celebrate the holiday season Learn more.
- Season’s Greetings: A Holiday Cabaret – 7:30 p.m. PNC Arts Annex, 46 N. Ludlow St., Dayton. Enjoy a show of holiday songs. Learn more.
Friday, Dec. 9
- White Christmas: The Musical – 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springfield. Enjoy the evening with dinner and a show for a classic show. Learn more.
- Ivan Decker – 6 p.m. Dayton Funny Bone at The Greene, 88 Plum St. #200, Dayton. Watch an act by a comedian! Learn more.
- Satisfaction – A Tribute to The Rolling Stones – 7:30 p.m. Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton. Watch a performance by a tribute band. Learn more.
- Rise Up! A Seedling Foundation Fundraiser – 8 p.m. The Brightside Music & Event Venue, 903 E. Third St., Dayton. Have an evening out with a live music event, food and drinks. Learn more.
Saturday, Dec. 10
- Native Christmas Tree Sale – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St., Dayton. Pick out a tree to display for your Christmas celebration. Learn more.
- Christmas on the Farm – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Carriage Hill MetroPark, 7580 E. Shull Road, Dayton. Come to a festive holiday event to start off your holiday season. Learn more.
- Pizza with Santa – 10:30 a.m. Uno Pizzeria & Grill, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. Reserve your spot to come out and eat some pizza with jolly ole Santa Claus.
- Who’s Holiday! – 5 p.m. The Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. Enjoy a show for adults 18-years-old and up for a holiday show.
Sunday, Dec. 11
- Horizon of Hope at Victoria’s Restaurant – 11 a.m. Victoria’s Country Inn, 6925 W. Third St., Dayton. Enjoy a performance from a gospel group. Learn more.
- Doll High Tea – 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Dayton Women’s Club, 225 N. Ludlow St., Dayton. Participate in an afternoon tea event with dolls. Learn more.
- Home for the Holidays – 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton. Reserve your seat for a music performance. Learn more.
- The Community Christmas Concert – 3 p.m. – 4:30 Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Drive, Xenia. Watch a band perform some music. Learn more.
- Dayton Dinner Theater: A Christmas Story Movie Party – 7 p.m. – 9:20 p.m. The Brightside Music & Event Venue, 905 E. Third St., Dayton. Eat some food, listen to some music, watch the movie, and more. If interested, be sure to reserve your seat. Learn more.