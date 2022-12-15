Snowman with hat and scarf, winter – stock photo (Getty)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — We are more than halfway to Christmas Day and events around the area are in full swing this weekend, Dec. 15-18.

Thursday, Dec. 15

A Charlie Brown Christmas – 12 p.m. Blair Hall Theatre at Sinclair, 444 W. Third St., Dayton. Enjoy a live performance of a holiday classic. Learn more.

– 12 p.m. Blair Hall Theatre at Sinclair, 444 W. Third St., Dayton. Enjoy a live performance of a holiday classic. Learn more. Artisan Night at the Market – 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. 2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St., Dayton. Have yourself a merry little night out with shopping from local vendors to advance your shopping. Learn more.

– 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. 2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St., Dayton. Have yourself a merry little night out with shopping from local vendors to advance your shopping. Learn more. Gingerbread Challenge Miamisburg 2022 – 6 – 8 p.m. Lucky Star Brewery, 219 S. Second St., Miamisburg. Participate in a fun gingerbread house making competition while you munch on some appetizers and sip on a cocktail. Learn more.

Friday, Dec. 16

White Christmas – 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Enjoy a brunch and a show with of a classic Christmas favorite. Learn more.

– 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Enjoy a brunch and a show with of a classic Christmas favorite. Learn more. Sensory-Friendly: The Nutcracker – 2 p.m. Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St, Dayton. This holiday sensory event is for individuals with autism, cognitive disabilities or other sensitivities that someone may have. Learn more.

– 2 p.m. Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St, Dayton. This holiday sensory event is for individuals with autism, cognitive disabilities or other sensitivities that someone may have. Learn more. Generation Dayton Emerging Leaders Holiday Party – 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. Hollywood Gaming At Dayton Raceway, 777 Hollywood Blvd., Dayton. Participate in a networking event and eat some food. Learn more.

– 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. Hollywood Gaming At Dayton Raceway, 777 Hollywood Blvd., Dayton. Participate in a networking event and eat some food. Learn more. An Olde Family Dunbar Christmas – 5-7 p.m. Paul Laurence Dunbar House, 219 N. Paul Laurence Dunbar St., Dayton. Take a Christmas-themed tour of the house while watching displays and listening to music. Learn more.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Breakfast with Santa – 9-11 a.m. Scene75, 6196 Poe Ave., Dayton. Start your morning off right with enjoying a breakfast with the jolly good man in the red suit. Learn more.

– 9-11 a.m. Scene75, 6196 Poe Ave., Dayton. Start your morning off right with enjoying a breakfast with the jolly good man in the red suit. Learn more. Christmas at the Clubhouse – 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Kid Clubhouse, 865 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Bring out the whole family and get your picture taken with Santa Claus, eat a candy cane, decorate a cookie and more! Learn more.

– 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Kid Clubhouse, 865 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Bring out the whole family and get your picture taken with Santa Claus, eat a candy cane, decorate a cookie and more! Learn more. Art Show Opening – 12 – 5 p.m. Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St., Dayton. Watch the artwork of Further Queer Adventures of Yukon Cornelius. Learn more.

– 12 – 5 p.m. Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St., Dayton. Watch the artwork of Further Queer Adventures of Yukon Cornelius. Learn more. HoliDayton 2022 with Hawthorne Heights – 6 – 11:30 p.m. The Brightside Music & Event Venue 905 E. Third St., Dayton. Enjoy food from a food truck and rock and roll music for the 20th annual music festival. Learn more.

– 6 – 11:30 p.m. The Brightside Music & Event Venue 905 E. Third St., Dayton. Enjoy food from a food truck and rock and roll music for the 20th annual music festival. Learn more. WinterFest – 4-10 p.m. Kings Island, 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason. Enjoy a walk into a winter scene of fun, food and entertainment throughout a theme park. Learn more.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Breakfast with Santa – 9 a.m. 2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St., Dayton. Eat breakfast with Santa Claus and the elves. Learn more.

– 9 a.m. 2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St., Dayton. Eat breakfast with Santa Claus and the elves. Learn more. The Sugar Plum Tea – 12:30 p.m. Dayton Women’s Club, 225 N. Ludlow St., Dayton. Participate in a tea party before a performance by the Dayton Ballet. Learn more.

– 12:30 p.m. Dayton Women’s Club, 225 N. Ludlow St., Dayton. Participate in a tea party before a performance by the Dayton Ballet. Learn more. Who’s Holiday! – 2 p.m. The Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. Come see a show of Cindy Lou Who. Learn more.

– 2 p.m. The Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. Come see a show of Cindy Lou Who. Learn more. Hear the Bells – 3 – 4:30 p.m. Centerville Community Chorus, 6430 Far Hills Ave., Centerville. Enjoy some food and drinks while listening to Christmas music. Learn more.

– 3 – 4:30 p.m. Centerville Community Chorus, 6430 Far Hills Ave., Centerville. Enjoy some food and drinks while listening to Christmas music. Learn more. Christmas Spectacular! – 3 p.m. Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton. A concert in addition to attractions. Learn more.

– 3 p.m. Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton. A concert in addition to attractions. Learn more. Pet Nights at Woodland Lights – 6 – 9 p.m. Washington Twp. RecPlex, 895 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville. Bring your whole family, yes, that means your furry friends too, for Christmas festivities! Learn more.