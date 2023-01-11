DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are looking to get out in the community and participate in an event, 2 NEWS has made a list of things happening this weekend, Jan. 12-15.

Thursday, Jan. 12

AC Hotel Job Fair – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fairfield Inn & Suites, 305 E. Monument Ave., Dayton. If you are looking for a new opportunity, the job fair may be what you’re looking for. Learn more.

– 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fairfield Inn & Suites, 305 E. Monument Ave., Dayton. If you are looking for a new opportunity, the job fair may be what you’re looking for. Learn more. Battle of the Bands – 7 p.m. The Brightside Music & Event Venue, 905 E Third St., Dayton. Enjoy performances from local bands as they bring their talent to the stage. Learn more.

Friday, Jan. 13

Breakfast Briefing – 8 a.m. NCR Country Club, 4435 Dogwood Trail, Kettering. Hear from the CEO of Premier Health over a breakfast. Learn more.

– 8 a.m. NCR Country Club, 4435 Dogwood Trail, Kettering. Hear from the CEO of Premier Health over a breakfast. Learn more. Flyin’ to the Hoop – 6:30 p.m. Trent Arena, 3301 Shroyer Road, Kettering. Kicking off the first game of the weekend in the event, Combine Academy is facing Keystone Academy. Learn more.

– 6:30 p.m. Trent Arena, 3301 Shroyer Road, Kettering. Kicking off the first game of the weekend in the event, Combine Academy is facing Keystone Academy. Learn more. Lyndsay Ellen and the Trackhounds – 8 p.m. Lucky Star Brewery, 219 S. Second St., Miamisburg. Listen to music while you enjoy eating some food. Learn more.

– 8 p.m. Lucky Star Brewery, 219 S. Second St., Miamisburg. Listen to music while you enjoy eating some food. Learn more. Blue Man Group – 8 p.m. Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Watch a performance from a group that has performed in Las Vegas. Learn more.

– 8 p.m. Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Watch a performance from a group that has performed in Las Vegas. Learn more. Dayton Flyer’s Men’s Basketball – 9 p.m. University of Dayton Arena, 1801 Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton. Cheer on the UD Men’s Flyers as they take on VCU. Learn more.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Sewing Machine Basics – 10 a.m. Rosewood Arts Center, 2655 Olson Dr., Kettering. Enjoy learning the basic skills of using a sewing machine. Learn more.

– 10 a.m. Rosewood Arts Center, 2655 Olson Dr., Kettering. Enjoy learning the basic skills of using a sewing machine. Learn more. Excel Basics – 10:30 a.m. Miamisburg Branch Library, 545 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg. Learn the basics about Microsoft software, Excel, to boost your computer knowledge. Learn more.

– 10:30 a.m. Miamisburg Branch Library, 545 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg. Learn the basics about Microsoft software, Excel, to boost your computer knowledge. Learn more. North to Nashville – 7 p.m. J.D. Legends, 65 Millard Dr., Franklin. Watch a performance from a country band. Learn more.

– 7 p.m. J.D. Legends, 65 Millard Dr., Franklin. Watch a performance from a country band. Learn more. Handcrafted with Love – 10 a.m. On Spot Techs Computer and Technology Services, 4732 South Dixie Drive, Moraine. Get ready to shop as seven to nine area artisans and handcrafters bring their created products. Learn more.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Baduk Club Meetup – 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dayton Metro Library Main Branch, 215 E. Third St., Dayton. Come out and learn to play an old strategy game. Learn more.

– 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dayton Metro Library Main Branch, 215 E. Third St., Dayton. Come out and learn to play an old strategy game. Learn more. Lego Mania – 2 p.m. Washington Township RecPlex, 895 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton. Bring the kids to an event all about LEGOs. Learn more.