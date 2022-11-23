Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thanksgiving and Black Friday is upon us, which means things are happening around the Miami Valley, alongside the food and shopping.

2NEWS has you covered with a list of things happening this holiday weekend, Nov. 24-27.

Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Zumba Class – 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. EPIC Dance Academy, 88 Westpark Road, Centerville. Move and groove for a good cause before you start your Thanksgiving Day off. Learn more.

– 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. EPIC Dance Academy, 88 Westpark Road, Centerville. Move and groove for a good cause before you start your Thanksgiving Day off. Learn more. Thanksgiving Day Feast Buffet – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Dayton Women’s Club, 225 N. Ludlow St., Dayton. Eat in or take to go a buffet of the familiar Thanksgiving foods. Learn more.

– 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Dayton Women’s Club, 225 N. Ludlow St., Dayton. Eat in or take to go a buffet of the familiar Thanksgiving foods. Learn more. White Christmas: The Musical – 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Spend the first part of your Thanksgiving Day watching a show to get a head start on the Christmas holiday season. Learn more.

– 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Spend the first part of your Thanksgiving Day watching a show to get a head start on the Christmas holiday season. Learn more. Wing Night – 3:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Lucky Star Brewery & Cantina, 219 S. Second St., Miamisburg. If you aren’t in the mood for turkey, spend your holiday afternoon eating chicken wings. Learn more.

– 3:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Lucky Star Brewery & Cantina, 219 S. Second St., Miamisburg. If you aren’t in the mood for turkey, spend your holiday afternoon eating chicken wings. Learn more. Kirtan & Prasad – 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Temple of the Rebel Goddess, 400 Linden Ave, Suite 245, Dayton. A relaxing event for all ages. Learn more.

Friday, November 25

Legally Blonde – 1 p.m. Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. A musical about a law student that likes the color pink is coming to a stage near you to perform live. Learn more.

– 1 p.m. Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. A musical about a law student that likes the color pink is coming to a stage near you to perform live. Learn more. RTA 50th Anniversary Celebration – 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Wright Stop Plaza, 4 S. Main St., Dayton. Celebrate the anniversary of the Dayton RTA with a kids area, photo booth and shirts for adults. Learn more.

– 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Wright Stop Plaza, 4 S. Main St., Dayton. Celebrate the anniversary of the Dayton RTA with a kids area, photo booth and shirts for adults. Learn more. Dayton Holiday Festival : The Grande Illumination – 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton. Celebrate the start of Christmas with a celebration in downtown Dayton. Learn more.

: – 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton. Celebrate the start of Christmas with a celebration in downtown Dayton. Learn more. A Carillon Christmas – 5 p.m. Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton. Christmas is exactly a month away. Start celebrating with some holiday activities. Learn more.

– 5 p.m. Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton. Christmas is exactly a month away. Start celebrating with some holiday activities. Learn more. WinterFest at Kings Island – 5 p.m. Kings Island, 6300 Kinds Island Drive, Mason. Enjoy an illuminated park with everything to celebrate and start off the countdown to Christmas. Learn more.

Saturday, November 26

White Christmas: The Musical – 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Spend the first part of your Thanksgiving Day watching a show to get a head start on the Christmas holiday season. Learn more

– 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Spend the first part of your Thanksgiving Day watching a show to get a head start on the Christmas holiday season. Learn more Elfies with The Real Elf – 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton. Snap an Elfie with The Real Elf before the holiday. Learn more.

– 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton. Snap an Elfie with The Real Elf before the holiday. Learn more. Christkindl Market – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Front Street Galleries, 1001 E. Second St., Dayton. Celebrate Small Business Saturday by shopping locally, plus visit Santa Claus and drink some hot cocoa. Learn more.

– 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Front Street Galleries, 1001 E. Second St., Dayton. Celebrate Small Business Saturday by shopping locally, plus visit Santa Claus and drink some hot cocoa. Learn more. Franklin In Lights – 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. 1 Benjamin Franklin Way, Franklin. Shop small from the farmers market and enjoy the carriage ride and lighting of a Christmas tree. Learn more.

– 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. 1 Benjamin Franklin Way, Franklin. Shop small from the farmers market and enjoy the carriage ride and lighting of a Christmas tree. Learn more. The Patrick Lynch Band – 7 p.m. 1295 W. Market St., Germantown. Put on your cowgirl boots and cowboy hats and enjoy a night of country music and dancing. Learn more.

– 7 p.m. 1295 W. Market St., Germantown. Put on your cowgirl boots and cowboy hats and enjoy a night of country music and dancing. Learn more. Mr. Mike Shea – 9 p.m. Courtyard Lounge, 320 National Road #11, Englewood. Get ready to laugh with a comedic act. Learn more.

Sunday, November 27

Dayton Turkey Trot – 8 a.m. Welcome Stadium, 1601 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton. Put on your running shoes for a post-Thanksgiving turkey trot. Learn more.

– 8 a.m. Welcome Stadium, 1601 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton. Put on your running shoes for a post-Thanksgiving turkey trot. Learn more. White Christmas: The Musical – 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Spend the first part of your Thanksgiving Day watching a show to get a head start on the Christmas holiday season. Learn more.

– 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Spend the first part of your Thanksgiving Day watching a show to get a head start on the Christmas holiday season. Learn more. Ice Rink Opening Weekend – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton. Put on your skates and grab a cup of hot cocoa to get ready for the start of winter. Learn more.

– 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton. Put on your skates and grab a cup of hot cocoa to get ready for the start of winter. Learn more. Woodland Lights – 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Countryside Park, 895 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville. Enjoy Christmas lights, a train ride, Santa Claus and more! Learn more.

– 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Countryside Park, 895 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville. Enjoy Christmas lights, a train ride, Santa Claus and more! Learn more. Jimmy Dooley Christmas Tour – 6:30 p.m. Miami Shores Baptist Church, 4000 Vance Road, Moraine. End your night off with listening to some gospel music from a singer. Learn more.