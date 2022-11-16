Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The weekend before Thanksgiving has finally arrived. 2NEWS has you covered with a list of things happening this weekend, Nov. 17-20.

Thursday, Nov. 17

CityThrift Unveiling Celebration – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 945 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton. Enjoy prizes, giveaways, sales and more as the community store shares the changes. Learn more.

Friday, Nov. 18

Rike’s Holiday Windows – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Enjoy 6 windows with set and stage designers from West Carrollton and costumes by Dayton Sewing Collaborative. Plus see Santa Claus during select hours. Learn more.

Saturday, Nov. 19

St. Luke the Evangelist Christmas Bazaar – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Luke the Evangelist School, 1442 Fairfield Road, Beavercreek. Come see Santa Claus and buy baked goods, candy and listen to music. Learn more.

Sunday, Nov. 20

White Christmas: The Musical – 10:30 a.m. La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Enjoy a wonderful dinner performance with of course, a classic holiday song. Learn more.

