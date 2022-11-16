DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The weekend before Thanksgiving has finally arrived. 2NEWS has you covered with a list of things happening this weekend, Nov. 17-20.
Thursday, Nov. 17
- CityThrift Unveiling Celebration – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 945 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton. Enjoy prizes, giveaways, sales and more as the community store shares the changes. Learn more.
- Ribbon Cutting – 1 p.m. The UPS Store Englewood #5355, 893 S. Main St., Englewood. Celebrate the grand re-opening with a ribbon cutting, tours, light appetizers and coupon giveaways. Learn more.
- Reuben Pizza Night – 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Miamisburg Moose Lodge 1645, 2110 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg. Linda and Nancy are making traditional pizza and cheesy bread. Learn more.
- Cookie Decorating with Elf on the Shelf – 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Hidden Valley Orchards, 5474 N. State Route 48, Lebanon. Bring the kids and the whole family to decorate cookies with the elf on the shelf. Learn more.
Friday, Nov. 18
- Rike’s Holiday Windows – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Enjoy 6 windows with set and stage designers from West Carrollton and costumes by Dayton Sewing Collaborative. Plus see Santa Claus during select hours. Learn more.
- Dayton Record Fair – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton. Enjoy music from vendors of genres such as jazz, country, hip hop and so much more! Learn more.
- Cram the Cruiser – 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. 30 Park Ave., Oakwood. Bring a pair of colorful socks for elementary students to wear with gym shoes. Learn more.
- Christmas Tree Lighting & Santa Arrival Parade – 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. The Greene, 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek. Watch the parade as Santa arrives, a tree lighting ceremony and more. Learn more.
- Christmas in Historic Springboro – 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Historic Springboro, Main Street, Springboro. Enjoy Christmas music, entertainment, local food, vendors and so much more to start the holidays off. Learn more.
- Woodland Lights – 6 p.m. – 9p.m. Washington Township RecPlex, 895 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville. Celebrate the 30th year with lights, Santa Claus, a petting zoo, and much more! Learn more.
Saturday, Nov. 19
- St. Luke the Evangelist Christmas Bazaar – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Luke the Evangelist School, 1442 Fairfield Road, Beavercreek. Come see Santa Claus and buy baked goods, candy and listen to music. Learn more.
- Fairmont Craft Show – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Trent Arena, 3301 Shroyer Road, Kettering. The sold out craft show will feature vendors and crafters. Learn more.
- First Annual Turkey Trot – 8:30 a.m. Smith Park, 500 Tytus Avenue, Middletown. Participate in the exercise for a trophy cookie, water and fun. A special prize will also be awarded. Learn more.
- Cookie Walk – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Beaver United Church of Christ, 1960 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek. Fill up a box with cookies of your choosing for $15, benefiting the church’s ministries. Learn more.
- HomeTown HoliDazzle Parade 2022, Presented by TimberTech – 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Main Street, Wilmington. Enjoy food vendors, Santa and Mrs. Claus, The Grinch and friends, ornament making and so much more. Learn more.
- Dayton Flyers Men’s Basketball – 1 p.m. University of Dayton Arena, 1801 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton. Cheer on the UD Men’s Basketball Flyers as they take on Robert Morris. Learn more.
Sunday, Nov. 20
- White Christmas: The Musical – 10:30 a.m. La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Enjoy a wonderful dinner performance with of course, a classic holiday song. Learn more.
- Thanksgiving Meal Kit – 11:30 a.m. Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 4701 Far Hills Ave., Kettering. Register ahead for a free Thanksgiving meal kit. Learn more.
- Modern Calligraphy & Thanksgiving Menus for Beginners – 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Carillon Brewing Company, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton. Participate in a festive workshop. Learn more.
- Holiday Walk & Tree Lighting – 5:30 p.m. Benham’s Grove, 166 N. Main St., Centerville. Enjoy a tree lighting ceremony ceremony with family-friendly activities and a vendor village prior to the lighting starting at 12 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Town Hall Theatre. Learn more.
