DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The iconic hot dog on wheels is making a few stops in the Miami Valley this weekend!

According to a release from Oscar Meyer, the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will be making two stops in Dayton on Saturday, January 14.

From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the 27-foot hotdog on wheels will be rolling in at the Walmart in Sugarcreek Township.

The mobile hotdog will then be at the Miami Township Walmart from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

If you plan on attending either event, stop by the vehicle for a picture with the Wienermobile, a free Wiener whistle, and free fun for all.

The Wienermobile is looking for drivers! If are actively looking for a new career and you would like to be a part of the Wienermobile experience, learn more about how to apply here.