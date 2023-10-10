Video in player above is when the Schuster Center began allowing audiences in 2021 after the beginning of the pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A popular game show is coming to Dayton next spring.

The Schuster Center will host “The Price is Right Live” on March 3, 2024. Audience members will have a chance to participate in the iconic game show and win prizes right here in Dayton.

“The Price is Right” is still network television’s No. 1 daytime series, and the longest-running game show in television history. This traveling stage show offers audience members a chance to experience the show up close, locally and in-person.

Included in the show are well-known games like Plinko, Cliffhangers and The Big Wheel. Prizes include appliances, electronics, vacations and even a new car.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m., starting at $42. Tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 937-228-3630 or by visiting the Schuster Center box office.

