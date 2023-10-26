DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Neon has announced plans to expand its outdoor patio in the spring of 2024.

The theater, located at 130 E. 5th Street just outside of the Oregon District, received a $50,000 grant from the Jack W. and Sally D. Eichelberger Foundation of The Dayton Foundation.

When the patio opens next spring, it will be dedicated as the “Eichelberger Patio.”

A scene from a previous patio party at The Neon. (Photo provided by The Neon)

“Patio Parties” have been a significant part of the Community initiatives at The Neon. Over 13 weeks this past summer, the organization regularly held Friday night gatherings hosted by local celebrities like Nan Whaley, The RubiGirls, Debbie Lieberman and more.

Many of these parties were tied to special events like private screenings and trivia nights, while others served as a friendly welcome to any and all Daytonians to grab a drink and enjoy freshly popped popcorn.

The Neon plans to use the grant to extend the patio area, add a new awning and sound system, and upgrade its outdoor lighting.

This is the second grant the Eichelberger Foundation has made to The Neon. The theater received $50,000 in 2021 to replace projectors and sound systems with modern art laser projectors.

“The Neon patio experience will only get better,” said Jonathan McNeal, general manager of the theater, in a press release.