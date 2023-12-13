BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Bellefontaine Police Department announced the apprehension and arrest of Mr. Grinch.

The Grinch is said to have failed to appear in the courtroom of Hon. Judge Kennedy on Monday, Dec. 4. Judge Kennedy made the decision to issue an arrest warrant for The Grinch on Dec. 5.

Officers located Mr. Grinch at the Bellefontaine Hometown Christmas Parade on Dec. 8. The character was placed into the temporary Bellefontaine City Jail, following a brief foot chase.

Authorities have accused The Grinch of harassing customers at various businesses, interrupting Santa Claus, putting dish soap in the fountain and shutting off Christmas lights.

It is believed by law enforcement that Mr. Grinch was planning on stopping the Christmas parade and festivities.