DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton International Airport had a celebrity guest appearance on the day before Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, Howie Mandel’s hologram “beamed” into Dayton International Airport all the way from California, providing travelers with a bit of fun before Thanksgiving.

“Hi, Paul. Welcome to Dayton,” said Mandel’s hologram in a video. “You’re the only friendly person to arrive in the last 15 minutes. Nobody else would talk to me.”

Through a life-sized device made by Proto Hologram, Mandel was able to see and hear travelers in real-time as they went by.

David Nussbaum, founder and CEO of Proto, said Mandel had about a dozen fun interactions with travelers.

“Howie and I work together quite regularly,” said Nussbaum. “I said, ‘Howie, how would you like to beam in and just start talking to travelers on one of their most stressful days of the year, traveling right before Thanksgiving?’ and so Howie said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it!'”

Previously, the Proto Hologram unit has been used to present messages from Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. and promote the National Park Service’s attractions in the area. But, according to Nussbaum, this is the first time this has been done at any airport.

“You’re special,” said Nussbaum. “We haven’t done this at any other airports. We haven’t beamed Howie into any other airports.”

For more information about Proto Hologram, click here.