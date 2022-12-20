Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Air Force Junior ROTC program at Tecumseh High School is giving back to families in need this holiday season through their annual Operation Christmas Family project.

(Photos courtesy of Major Couch)











On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the cadets met at the school to deliver food, clothing and wrapped gifts for ten families in the Miami Valley.

“It makes me feel amazing,” Genavieve Larsen, Core Commander for the Tecumseh High School ROTC Program, said. “A lot of kids don’t have the opportunity to do things like this.”

The Cadet Corps has raised over $7,000 in canned items, food and monetary donations for families in need, according to Major Doug Couch, the Instructing Officer for the program.

The Air Force Junior ROTC program is open to all 9th through 12th grade students.

The Cadets perform thousands of hours of community and school service each year. Over the last four years, the Cadets have averaged over 3100 community service hours per year.

You can learn more about the program on their website.