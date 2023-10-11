Forget ‘Thursday Night Football.’ The biggest hits of the night will now be at your local multiplex.

‘Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour’ had been scheduled to open at theaters Friday, Oct. 13, but area Cinemark theaters will now start running it at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The demand is certainly there to warrant pushing the opening up: According to Variety, more than $100 million in advance tickets had already been sold as of last week. Competitor The Hollywood Reporter estimates the movie could gross up to $125 million this weekend, and up to $200 million worldwide.

The concert film documents the first part of the pop superstar’s Eras Tour, which hit Cincinnati this summer and resumes. While it is being distributed theatrically by AMC Theaters, Cinemark is handling that duty in the Miami Valley due to AMC having no presence.