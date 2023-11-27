DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After grossing more than $170 million at the domestic box office and nearly $250 million worldwide, Taylor Swift’s concert movie is coming home in December.

Taylor announced on X/Twitter that an extended version of “Taylor Swift: The ERAS Tour” will hit rental video-on-demand services such as Amazon Prime and Vudu on Wednesday, Dec. 13. (No word yet on pricing or a possible physical media release.)

The “extended” part is due to the inclusion of three songs cut from the theatrical version:

“Wildest Dreams”

“The Archer”

“Long Live”

Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home! Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer” and “Long Live” will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13 @taylorswift13