DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – McDonald’s classic Shamrock Shake has returned to the Miami Valley, and it’s helping to support families in the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Reba Chenoweth with RMHC Dayton explained that for every Shamrock Shake purchased, 25 cents will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Dayton.

While this fundraiser is seasonal, Chenoweth said customers can help year-round by choosing to Round-Up their total at checkout.

RMHC Dayton is a charity dedicated to providing comfort and hope to the families of ill and injured children, Chenowith said. For more information, click here.