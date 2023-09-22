DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Yellow Springs eagerly awaits the return of annual sunflower blooms.

The Yellow Springs Sunflower Field will be in full bloom soon. Located at 4627 U.S. Route 68, the sunflowers bloom in late September and early October.

Due to recent weather conditions though, the flowers haven’t bloomed yet, according to a Facebook post from the Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce. They will provide updates when the sunflowers begin blooming.

The field will be open to visitors for the next two weekends, with hours of 4 to 7 p.m. each Friday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Grass parking lots are available at the Tecumseh Land Trust.

The sunflower fields are a partnership between Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Tecumseh Land Trust.

More information on the sunflowers can be found here.