SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The semi-annual antiques show returns to Springfield this weekend.

The Springfield Extravaganza is an antiques show and flea market going on from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17. Located at 4401 South Charleston Pike, Springfield, the event is held at the Clark County Fairgrounds.

Featuring over 2,000 vendors, there is expected to be 20,000 people in attendance. This family friendly event is a great place to find unique items and food.

The event is open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are available at the gate for $10 per person, cash only.

Can’t make it out this weekend? The Springfield Antiques Show has two more smaller events later this year, on Oct. 21-22, and Nov. 18-19.

