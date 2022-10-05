MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN)- It’s spooky season!

With Halloween not far away, communities in the Miami Valley are preparing for a parade of witches and ghouls, fairies, superheroes and other fun characters to come knocking on their doors looking for candy.

2 NEWS has you covered with a list of Trick-of-Treat or Beggar’s Night times throughout the Miami Valley.

Note: Not all cities have announced Trick-or-Treat dates at this time. We will continue to update this list.

  • Beavercreek – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
  • Brookville – 6 pm to 7:30 pm on October 31
  • Centerville – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
  • Clayton – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
  • Eaton – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
  • Englewood – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
  • Enon – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 29
  • Fairborn – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
  • Franklin – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
  • Germantown – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
  • Greenville – 7 pm to 9 pm on Oct. 27
  • Huber Heights – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct 31
  • Harrison Township – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
  • Jefferson Township – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
  • Kettering – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
  • Lebanon – 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm on Oct. 31
  • Miami Township – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
  • Middletown – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
  • New Bremen – 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm on Oct. 30
  • New Carlisle – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 29
  • Oakwood – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
  • Riverside – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
  • Sidney – 6 pm to 7:30 pm on Oct. 31
  • Springboro – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
  • Springfield – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 29
  • Tipp City – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 27
  • Trotwood – Drive-Thru: 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 28
  • Union – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
  • Urbana – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
  • Vandalia – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
  • Washington Township – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
  • Waynesville – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
  • Xenia – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31