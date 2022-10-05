MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN)- It’s spooky season!

With Halloween not far away, communities in the Miami Valley are preparing for a parade of witches and ghouls, fairies, superheroes and other fun characters to come knocking on their doors looking for candy.

2 NEWS has you covered with a list of Trick-of-Treat or Beggar’s Night times throughout the Miami Valley.

Note: Not all cities have announced Trick-or-Treat dates at this time. We will continue to update this list.

Beavercreek – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Brookville – 6 pm to 7:30 pm on October 31

Centerville – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Clayton – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Eaton – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Englewood – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Enon – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 29

Fairborn – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Franklin – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Germantown – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Greenville – 7 pm to 9 pm on Oct. 27

Huber Heights – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct 31

Harrison Township – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Jefferson Township – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Kettering – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Lebanon – 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm on Oct. 31

Miami Township – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31 Middletown – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

New Bremen – 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm on Oct. 30

New Carlisle – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 29

Oakwood – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Riverside – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Sidney – 6 pm to 7:30 pm on Oct. 31

Springboro – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Springfield – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 29

Tipp City – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 27

Trotwood – Drive-Thru: 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 28

6 pm to 8 pm on Union – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Urbana – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Vandalia – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Washington Township – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Waynesville – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31

Xenia – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31