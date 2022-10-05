MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN)- It’s spooky season!
With Halloween not far away, communities in the Miami Valley are preparing for a parade of witches and ghouls, fairies, superheroes and other fun characters to come knocking on their doors looking for candy.
2 NEWS has you covered with a list of Trick-of-Treat or Beggar’s Night times throughout the Miami Valley.
Note: Not all cities have announced Trick-or-Treat dates at this time. We will continue to update this list.
- Beavercreek – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Brookville – 6 pm to 7:30 pm on October 31
- Centerville – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Clayton – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Eaton – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Englewood – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Enon – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 29
- Fairborn – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Franklin – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Germantown – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Greenville – 7 pm to 9 pm on Oct. 27
- Huber Heights – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct 31
- Harrison Township – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Jefferson Township – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Kettering – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Lebanon – 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm on Oct. 31
- Miami Township – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Middletown – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- New Bremen – 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm on Oct. 30
- New Carlisle – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 29
- Oakwood – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Riverside – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Sidney – 6 pm to 7:30 pm on Oct. 31
- Springboro – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Springfield – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 29
- Tipp City – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 27
- Trotwood – Drive-Thru: 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 28
- Union – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Urbana – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Vandalia – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Washington Township – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Waynesville – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31
- Xenia – 6 pm to 8 pm on Oct. 31