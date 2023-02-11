HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — With God’s Grace is helping to provide food for those in need in the community through a donation drive and they are asking for your help.

The Harrison Township non-profit organization is holding the “Souper Bowl of Caring” food drive from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. The drive is happening at With God’s Grace Free Store at 5505 North Dixie Drive.

The Souper Bowl of Caring is an effort by local nonprofits across the country to help those in need facing hunger and poverty, according to Tackle Hunger. The nationwide effort has been happening annually for over 30 years around the time of the Big Game.

If you would like to donate to help support and feed the community, the organization asks that you fill a grocery bag or two with food items, only if you can, that you would like to donate to help.

When you arrive at the drop-off location, volunteers with the organization will be on-site to unload your vehicle, making it an easy process.

If you are unable to donate any food items but would still like to give in some way, the non-profit organization says you are able to donate by giving a monetary donation. Every dollar donated will be able to provide four meals to the local community.

To give a monetary donation, you can visit With God’s Grace’s website or mail money to the With God’s Grace Free Store.