DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are a music lover and enjoy hip-hop, R&B and soul genres of music, you may consider taking a trip south of Dayton to a music festival returning to Cincinnati.

A portion of the lineup for the Cincinnati Music Festival has been announced, with more names to come in the future. The three-day music festival will feature big names included in the lineup, which will make a performance.

The festival will begin on Thursday, July 20 for the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Celebration at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Billboard says. The lineup for the first day has not yet been announced, the festival says.

Performers for Friday, July 21 include Al Green, Gerald Albright, Jill Scott, Jodeci and Midnight Star. On Saturday, July 22, Avery Sunshine, Babyface, Norman Brown, P-Funk Connection and Snoop Dogg are all scheduled to perform.

The performances for Friday and Saturday will happen at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

In 2022, performers included Ari Lennox, Fantasia, Janet Jackson and others at the Cincinnati Music Festival.

Tickets for the event have been announced to go on sale on Saturday, Feb. 18 beginning at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. If you would rather purchase over the phone, you can pick up your phone and call 1 (513) 924-0900.