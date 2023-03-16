DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Skyline Chili is once again bringing back a shamrock-colored special for St. Patrick’s Day.

On Friday, March 17, the Skyline Chili Green Way Day tradition will return for one day only.

The green-colored spaghetti will be served with classic 3-Ways, 4-Ways and 5-Ways at all participating locations. You can order your food for dine-in, drive-thru and carryout.

Skyline said the Green Way has become an annual tradition for many families celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

Click here for more information about Skyline Chili or to find a restaurant near you.