DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking for a new career? Sinclair Community College is hosting an event for job seekers looking to work in the real estate field.

On Thursday, March 23, a real estate career fair will be held inside the Charity Earley Auditorium in Building 12 at Sinclair Community College in Dayton from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees looking for a job opportunity will be able to speak to over twenty real estate agencies and brokers, which are scheduled to be in attendance.

“Sinclair Community College is proud to host this exciting event that aligns with our mission to find the need and endeavor to meet it by connecting students and job seekers with the region’s real estate professionals who are looking to fill rewarding positions in sales, property management, title work, and finance,” Martha Taylor, real estate program director at Sinclair said.

A release says the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics claims the overall employment in the real estate industry is expected to grow around 5 percent through 2031. Around 54,000 job openings are expected, mostly due to the retirements of individuals currently in the industry or those looking for a new career in general.

“Sinclair students in our real estate program receive exceptional education and credentials that employers need right now to fill in-demand jobs in the housing market,” Taylor said.s

If you do plan on attending, there will be free parking in the Conference Center Parking Garage in Lot C, right off Fourth Street in Dayton.

The career fair is free and open to both the public and students enrolled at Sinclair Community College.