DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — TechFest is an event open to the public and has once again returned to Sinclair Community College.

The Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) event has been organized for the past 20 years. The event at Sinclair was held on Saturday, Feb. 18 and is being held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19.

At the event, a number of exhibitors were present with booths set up for presentation. Some of the presenters the public is able to view and speak one-on-one with include representatives from City of Dayton Department of Water, Dayton Amateur Radio Association, Mound Cold War Discovery Center, students from University of Dayton’s Society of Physics and more, the website says.

If you plan on attending TechFest, you will not have to worry about paying for parking, since the parking is free at select Sinclair’s parking lots and garages. To find a complete list of free parking places, click here.