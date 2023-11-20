DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — For a minimum donation of $10, pet owners can get a “mediocre” portrait of their furry friend from the SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center for its “Giving Tuesday” fundraiser.

“This whimsical fundraiser for SICSA is a way for the public to support our organization and receive a cute drawing of their pet,” Omer said. “Of course, no one thinks of their pet as mediocre, and that’s why this is so much fun. For a minimum donation of $10 we’ll provide a mediocre portrait of their pet.”

The Mediocre Pet Portrait event will take place on Nov. 28. Participants will be able to check the online gallery for their pet’s photo which can then be shared on social media.

“We don’t promise that they’ll be great, but we do guarantee that they’ll be adequately mediocre,” said Jack Omer, president and CEO of SICSA.

In 2022, more than 400 portraits were drawn by SICSA supporters and volunteers.

To participate in SICSA’s Mediocre Pet Portrait event, click here then upload a photo and make a donation.