DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sheetz is providing some Thanksgiving cheer ahead of the holiday.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 20, Sheetz is getting into ‘Tanksgiving’ by lowering the price of Unleaded 88 to just $1.99 per gallon.

(Courtesy: Sheetz) Prices of all gas types except Unleaded 88 may vary based on your Sheetz location.

“Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs,” a release says. “Unleaded 88 burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly.”

In the Miami Valley, there are Sheetz locations in Huber Heights and Springfield.

The gas price will be set at $1.99 per gallon until Monday, Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m.