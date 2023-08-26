LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A popular burger restaurant is opening its first Dayton-area location.

Shake Shack will be opening their newest location with a drive thru at 7669 Blake Street at Liberty Center in Liberty Township. This will be the eighth Shake Shack location in Ohio, as other locations are found in Cleveland and Columbus.

Nearby restaurants near Liberty Center include Cheesecake Factory, Brio Italian Grille, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers and several more. The ShackBurger™, Chicken Bites™, Bacon Cheese Fries, Black & White Shake and so much more is featured on the menu.

Hiring is currently ongoing for managerial and team member positions. Interested applicants can click here to apply.

2 NEWS reached out to Shake Shack for comment, but have yet to hear back. There is no current date of when the location will open.