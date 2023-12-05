LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A fast food restaurant new to the area is finally opening in Butler County.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, Shake Shack will open its newest location at 7669 Blake Street at Liberty Center in Liberty Township. It will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The first guests who walk through the doors are expected to receive custom company merchandise and Shack-inspired flower arrangements.

Guests will get to experience the restaurant through dine-in, carryout and drive-thru. Digital pre-ordering will be available in the near future.

Some menu items Shake Shack offers includes the ShackBurger, Hot Chicken, Spicy Fries with Ranch, Harvest Berry Lemonade and more. Large party orders are available for purchase as well.

To help out the community, the restaurant will be donating $1 from every sandwich sold from the location on Dec. 7 to Reach Out Lakota, a group focused on providing clothing and food to West Chester and Liberty Township families in need.

You are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate on the restaurant’s first day to help contribute to the organization. Click here to see Reach Out Lakota’s most-needed items.