DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have a graduating senior in the class of 2023, a local library is offering a unique option.

The Washington-Centerville Public Library has announced Creativity Commons is offering a banner for upcoming graduates. Students graduating from area district schools, like Centerville High School and other area neighboring high schools will be able to have an opportunity to purchase the banners from the templates.

Students have to have a high-quality photograph, which would have to be retrievable by either the cloud, email or a flash drive.

In the release, the library says the cost to the consumer is only for the materials, which is made by a Roland VG2-540 large format printer-cutter. The banners are personalized, 4 x 2 and the low cost of just $10. If you want to use another template that isn’t offered or go to a different school not around Centerville, you can bring along your own design.

Creativity Commons is inside of the Washington Twp. RecPlex at 895 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp. People that are interested are required to schedule an appointment by calling 937-610-4425 or by clicking here.