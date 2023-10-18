BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open a new Dayton area location on Thursday.

A second Freddy’s location opens on Oct. 19 in Beavercreek, at 3227 Kemp Road. The fast-casual restaurant chain is known for steakburgers, hot dogs, shoestring fries and frozen custard.

“This will be our second location in the Dayton metro, and we have additional sites planned for the area in the future,” said Dominic Gatta, franchise owner. “Starting with our newest addition in Beavercreek, we hope to achieve a closer presence to many of our local FredHead fans in the area, as well as reach those who haven’t yet visited Freddy’s.”

The new stand-alone building is over 2,000 square feet and able to seat 56 guests. Drive-thru service, mobile ordering and outdoor seating is also available.

Freddy’s offers hours of operation from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The other Dayton area Freddy’s is located at 5501 Wilmington Pike near I-675 in Centerville.

Freddy’s has over 500 locations across 36 states. The restaurant originated in Wichita, Kansas in 2002.

Find more information about the new restaurant and view the menu on the restaurant’s website.