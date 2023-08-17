FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A coffee shop will soon be opening its first area location in the Miami Valley.

At the corner of Dixie Highway (State Route 4) and Magie Avenue in Fairfield, Butler County, Scooter’s Coffee is in the process of building a brand new location. Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-thru coffee chain, which was created back in 1998 in Nebraska.

Menu items featured by the company include Berry Silly Slush, Blueberry Muffin, Candy Bar Latte, Peachy-Tart Blast, SCOOOT! Energy™ Infusion, Turtle Blender and a variety more.

In an Aug. 16 release, the company named Tim Arpin as Scooter’s Chief Sales Officer. The move is intended to help expand the company further across the U.S.

“As Scooter’s Coffee continues its rapid growth, Tim Arpin has been named Chief Sales Officer to support the drive-thru specialty coffee chain’s expansion throughout the United States,” the release said.

The three nearest Scooter’s Coffee locations are in:

Marysville, Ohio

Batesville, Indiana

New Castle, Indiana

A spokesperson for the company says the franchisee hopes to be open for service in late October or early November.