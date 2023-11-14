DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, Santa Claus is coming to town.

Santa Claus will be arriving at three local major shopping malls in the Miami Valley starting this Thursday.

On Nov. 16, Santa will visit Center Court at The Greene during his arrival parade beginning at 5 p.m.

Photos with Santa will be accessible from Nov. 16 to Dec. 24, excluding Wednesdays and Thanksgiving.

Santa will be spreading holiday cheer at Fairfield Commons on Nov. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. You are encouraged to register for the event.

Santa will be at the mall from Nov. 16 through Dec. 24 for photos, excluding Thanksgiving. Get in line online to see Santa.

Reindeer and an elf will accompany Santa for his arrival at the Dayton Mall on Nov. 22 at 5 p.m.

Santa will be at the mall from Nov. 24 through Dec. 24 for photos. Click to get an appointment.