DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On select dates and times until Christmas, the Greater Dayton RTA Holiday Bus will feature a special guest.

On the following dates and times, passengers can ride with Santa. RTA said he will be passing out candy canes to passengers and hearing their gift wish lists.

Route 2 – Saturday, Nov. 25, from 10:06 a.m. to 12:36 p.m.

– Saturday, Nov. 25, from 10:06 a.m. to 12:36 p.m. Route 11 – Friday, Dec. 1, from 3:34 p.m. to 6:37 p.m.

– Friday, Dec. 1, from 3:34 p.m. to 6:37 p.m. Route 16 – Tuesday, Dec. 5, from 3:17 p.m. to 6:37 p.m.

– Tuesday, Dec. 5, from 3:17 p.m. to 6:37 p.m. Route 17 – Thursday, Dec. 7, from 9:22 a.m. to 11:01 a.m.

– Thursday, Dec. 7, from 9:22 a.m. to 11:01 a.m. Route 22 – Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 3 p.m. to 5:27 p.m.

– Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 3 p.m. to 5:27 p.m. Route 9 – Thursday, Dec. 14, from 9:26 a.m. to 12:02 p.m.

– Thursday, Dec. 14, from 9:26 a.m. to 12:02 p.m. Route 12 – Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 10:50 a.m. to 1:29 p.m.

– Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 10:50 a.m. to 1:29 p.m. Route 7 – Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 9:41 a.m. to Noon

– Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 9:41 a.m. to Noon Route 4 – Sunday, Dec. 24, from 10:03 a.m. to 12:18 p.m.

Passengers of the Holiday Bus can also enjoy festive decorations and holiday music.

After Christmas, the Holiday Bus will continue to spread cheer throughout the Miami Valley until Dec. 30. For a full schedule, click here.

The Holiday Bus’s location can also be tracked with RTA’s RideTime.

For more information or to plan your ride, click here.