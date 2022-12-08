Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — U.S. 35 in Xenia will have a temporary closure Saturday due to filming for the upcoming movie “Wise Guys” starring Robert De Niro.

Closures will occur between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on U.S. 35 between North Bickett Road and Old U.S. 35, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

Filming may also cause closures on state Route 123 near Morrow in Warren County beginning Friday and continuing Monday through Thursday of the following week.

When state Route 123 is closed, traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 22 and state routes 350 and 132, according to ODOT.

For more information and updates of real-time traffic information and closure details, visit the ODOT website.