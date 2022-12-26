Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are looking to ring in 2023 with some fun memories, the Miami Valley is the place to be! Here is a list of New Year’s Eve events happening this Saturday night.

Fifth Annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Silent Disco hosted by Zac Pitts

Where: The Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton

When: 8 p.m.

What: It’s Dayton’s New Year’s Eve Ball Drop tradition!

2 NEWS Today anchor Zac Pitts will be hosting this event, featuring Dayton’s Silent Disco holding down the dance floor. The tavern will be also offering a complementary sparkling wine toast at midnight.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online here.

—

Dayton NYE Bar Crawl

Where: Troll Pub at the Wheelhouse, Yellow Cab, Blind Bobs, The Trolly Stop

When: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

What: Your wristband gains you access to multiple Downtown Dayton bars and includes drink tickets, complimentary appetizer buffet served at 6:30 p.m., photobooth and backdrop, champagne toast, live music and karaoke, DJs at various bars, VIP viewing of the ball drop, drink specials and food specials.

You will receive an itinerary upon check-in with all venues, specials and offerings for the night.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online here.

—

Family Friendly NYE Celebration at the Boonshoft

Where: The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton

When: 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

What: Ring in the New Year with the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery and the Junior League of Dayton at this unique late-night celebration for adults and kids.

Guests can dance the night away in the Main Exhibit Hall, snack on tasty hors d’oeuvres provided by the brand-new Eco Eatery, grab a drink and experience the museum at your choice of a live experience. The night will round out with a champagne toast at midnight in the planetarium.

Tickets are $100 per adult and $25 per child. Designated driver tickets are $75 with a wristband provided. Tickets can be purchased online here.

—

Flashback: New Year’s Eve at the Irish Club of Dayton

Where: The Irish Club of Dayton

When: Doors open at 7 p.m., band begins at 8:30 p.m.

What: Grab your tie dye, bell bottoms, hippie beads and get ready to boogie into a new year! The Flashback Band will be performing at this event, specializing in your favorites from the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and current. There will be heavy appetizers, pork and sauerkraut. Champagne toast at midnight.

Tickets are $25 per person if purchased by Dec. 30 and $30 per person if purchased after Dec. 30 or at the door. Tickets can be purchased by calling 937-890-5825.

—

Annual New Year’s Eve Bash

Where: Julia’s Nite Club in Dayton

When: 7 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

What: Your party includes all the dance club classics spun by DJ Tim Dylan from 9 p.m. until closing. There will be finger foods including chicken fingers, meatballs and pulled pork along with veggie trays, fruit trays, chips and cookies. Reservations also include party favors and a champagne toast at midnight.

Seats are sold individually at $30 per seat. There is also a hotel package that will include two seat reservations along with transportation to and from the Hampton Inn located right around the corner from Julia’s.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online here.

—

Dayton NYE Dance Party with LEVITATE: DJ’s Luke & Cody

Where: Little Fish Brewing Company in Dayton

When: 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

What: Say goodbye to 2022 and ring in the New Year with Levitate and Little Fish Dayton Station! After the kitchen closes, the taproom will transform into the dance party of your dreams, so dress to impress. Levitate with DJs Luke and Cody will bring the music.

Tickets include entry, passed hors-d’oeuvres and a champagne toast! Cocktails, draft beers and nonalcoholic options will all be available at a full cash bar. There will also be a photobooth. Event hosts respectfully request no children under 18.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online here.

—

New Year’s Eve Skate

Where: Five Rivers MetroPark in Dayton

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

What: Looking for something fun to do before the ball drops? Start your New Year’s Eve party at the MetroParks Ice Rink! This family friendly event is weather dependent.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the rink.