DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Volkswagen is bringing a classic, discontinued vehicle back for a comeback with a twist.

The ID. Buzz is being introduced to the public as a new, but classic recreation of the vehicle. Just less than a decade ago, it was announced that Volkswagen would be stopping production of the famous Volkswagen Microbus, MotorTrend reports.

Recently, the company announced the vehicle was being brought back with a major change. Vehicle enthusiasts and prospective owners of the vehicle will notice it is an electric vehicle.

In 2024, you will be able to experience the ID. Buzz when they are expected to land at the dealerships across the country. Volkswagen says the ID. Buzz features a two-tone paint on the exterior of the vehicle.

The size of the new Volkswagen will be similar to the Volkswagen Cross Sport. Measurements for the vehicle, according to Volkswagen, are 195 inches in width, 75 inches in height, plus around 120 inches long for the wheelbase.

Inside of the vehicle, there will be space for a maximum of seven seats.

If you are interested in the vehicle, you can have up-to-date information whenever it becomes available. All you have to do is sign up to receive updates at the Volkswagen website.