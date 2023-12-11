** Prior coverage of the U.S. Air Force Museum **

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Registration is now open for Fitness Under the Wings in Fairborn.

Fitness Under the Wings is set to be held each Saturday from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Fairborn. If you register, you will have the opportunity to either take a free yoga class or walk indoors through the museum galleries.

Individuals wanting to participate in the free yoga class are required to be at least 12 years old. You should bring along a water bottle and a yoga mat to the class.

People participating in walking through the museum galleries are suggested to bring a water bottle. One participant from each walk will be chosen to receive free entry into the in-person and virtual Air Force Marathon.

Registration for the walking event is not required and is open to all ages.