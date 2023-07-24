DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The American Red Cross is looking for donors to help avert a blood shortage in the coming weeks.

According to a release by the American Red Cross, blood and platelet donations have declined over the summer, meaning that they may face a blood shortage without additional donors.

In order to encourage people to donate blood and platelets, the American Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros to provide a drawing for a special shark-themed prize as part of celebrating the theatrical release of “Meg 2: The Trench.”

Everyone who donates through Aug. 12 will be automatically entered to win a three-day trip for two to New York for a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium.

Even if you don’t win the big prize, all donors during that same period will also receive a $10 e-gift car to a movie merchant of their choice.

For more information, or to schedule a donation appointment online, visit the ARC website here.