ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) – An extremely special delivery arrived in Rocky River from Ireland Wednesday night. It’s a bottle of the rarest, most expensive whiskey in the world right now.

The 47-year-old bottle of Midleton Whiskey is valued between $45,000 and $50,000.

The whiskey is so rare and expensive that it required a police escort from Giant Eagle to Gormley’s Pub on Center Ridge Road.

“There are only 92 bottles and this is the only known one that’s coming to the United States,” said Sean Gormley.

Seeing the handcrafted Waterford crystal bottle encased in a 200-year-old Japanese Irish Oak cabinet is like lighting striking twice, he says.

Last year, the pub grabbed international attention when a similarly rare bottle of Midleton whiskey worth $43,000 came to the pub for a unique fundraiser benefiting Malachi House in Cleveland in collaboration with StoriesandSips.com.

“We’re so honored and proud and never thought we’d get an opportunity to do this again,” said Gormley.

He says other cities wanted the event, including New York and Boston, but the distiller chose them specifically because they are a traditional neighborhood Irish pub and donate 100% of the proceeds to the non-profit Malachi House.

In fact, the distiller is actually making the trip to Northeast Ohio from Ireland for the two-day black tie “Festival of Whiskey” on Dec. 5 and 6 at The Clifton Club in Lakewood.

“This is actually the first time a Master Distiller has come to the United States representing Midleton or any other big distillery,” said Gormley. “He really wanted to be part of the fundraiser for Malachi House.”

Last year’s event raised $50,000 and this one is expected to bring in $100,000.

Malachi House Executive Director Judy Ghazoul-Hilow says they are very grateful to Sean and everyone for the support.

“We serve the homeless who are terminally ill and we receive no government monies and everything we do at Malachi house is free to those who we serve,” said Ghazoul-Hilow.

Because the bottle only permits 10 one-ounce pours, tickets are limited.

Nine of the seats can be reserved in advance for $3,500 a piece, and the 10th ticket will be selected through a raffle.

Two-hundred raffle tickets are being sold for $100 each, with every cent going to Malachi House.