DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Popular rapper Yung Gravy will be taking the stage in May at a Butler County venue.

On Friday, May 5, Yung Gravy will be performing inside Millett Hall at Miami University at 9 p.m. The concert is being presented by Miami University’s Activities and Programming organization.

Gravy has had numerous hits like “Mr. Clean,” “Betty (Get Money),” and many more. He was a nominee at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards for Social Star Award and Favorite Use of a Sample.

On the ticket website for the upcoming concert, the price currently listed for reserved seating is just $40.

He is also scheduled to perform live at the Ohio State Fair, alongside Bbno$ on Sunday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m. in Columbus.