DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A professional group of bull riders rolled into the Miami Valley over the weekend.

The Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour came to Wright State Nutter Center on Saturday, March 11. The tour brought in multiple contenders in trying to attempt to successfully stay on the bull for the longest period of time.

The Nutter Center was said to have been completely sold out by the competition event officials.

Dalton Rudman from Utah walked away as the winner of the group, as he won the Dayton Rumble. Rudman is said to have been successful at taking on “Chain Breaker” the bull for 87 points.