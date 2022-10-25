Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

(WJW) – The Powerball Jackpot rolls on!

No ticket matched all six numbers on Monday night, which means the jackpot has grown to $680 million. That’s $326.1 million in cash and now the seventh-largest Powerball in the game’s history.

The next drawing is Wednesday, October 26.

But, don’t throw out your tickets from Monday’s drawing just yet.

Lottery officials say 1.2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $13.7 million.

So, check your numbers:

White balls: 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and Red Powerball 16

There have been 35 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner. The last winning Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Pennsylvania on August 3.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to lottery officials.