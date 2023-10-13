MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — In two weeks, the Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg will be showing a horror classic for one night only with an appearance from a special guest.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, “Night of the Living Dead” (1968) will be showing at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Miamisburg.

According to the Plaza Theater, the original co-screenwriter of the film John Russo will attend. Following the screenings, theater manager and filmmaker Johnny Catalano will moderate a Q&A session with Russo.

The Plaza Theatre is showing all kinds of Halloween-themed movies throughout the month of October. For more information, click here.