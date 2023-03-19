DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Piqua is restarting a program to recognize veterans for their service to the country.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, Piqua is accepting applications for people wanting to recognize their family and friends that are currently serving the country or have the status of a veteran. People selected by the city will have their photograph and name, as well as some information about their service.

Piqua will have the banners up on different light poles from Memorial Day until Veterans Day. The banners will be shown along East Ash Street from Spring Street to the CSX railroad overpass bridge, our partners say.

Banners will be removed by crews after Veterans Day and will be available for pickup when notified by Piqua.

The requirements to be considered for a 48×18 banner include being a current member of the United States military, having verification of military status and being either a current or previous resident of Piqua. Our partners say the program is being offered to people on a “first-come, first-serve basis”, so if you are interested, you may want to apply sooner rather than later.

Piqua officials will stop taking applications on Friday, April 7.

