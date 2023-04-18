DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Spring has officially sprung in the Miami Valley and one particular wildflower is blooming.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Virginia Bluebells — or Mertensia virginica — typically bloom from April to early May, although they quickly wither away.

As a sure sign of spring, they are easily recognizable by their bright blue downward-pointing flowers and large green oval-shaped leaves.

ODNR said these wildflowers are typically found in low-lying damp woods, floodplains and stream terraces.

Below are Virginia Bluebells found at Aullwood Garden MetroPark.